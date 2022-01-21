Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Kenosha Bradford passed in a 61-60 victory at Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran’s expense in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 14, Kenosha Bradford faced off against Racine William Horlick and Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran took on Monona Grove on January 14 at Monona Grove High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.