Hartland Arrowhead scored early and often in a 96-56 win over Muskego in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 21.

The Warhawks kept a 75-45 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

The Warhawks struck in front of the Warriors 61-29 to begin the second half.

In recent action on January 15, Muskego faced off against West Allis Central and Hartland Arrowhead took on Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran on January 11 at Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.