Oconomowoc didn’t tinker around with Waukesha North. A 70-44 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Wisconsin boys basketball action on January 21.

In recent action on January 7, Oconomowoc faced off against Wales Kettle Moraine and Waukesha North took on Slinger on January 8 at Waukesha North High School. Click here for a recap

Oconomowoc’s offense thundered to a 70-44 lead over Waukesha North at the intermission.

The first half gave the Raccoons a 37-26 lead over the Northstars.

