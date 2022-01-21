Greendale Martin Luther upended Somers Shoreland Lutheran for a narrow 44-43 victory during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 11, Somers Shoreland Lutheran faced off against Wind Point The Prairie and Greendale Martin Luther took on Whitefish Bay Dominican on January 11 at Whitefish Bay Dominican High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.