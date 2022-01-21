Playing with a winning hand, West Bend West trumped Grafton 67-53 on January 21 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 14, Grafton faced off against Hartford and West Bend West took on Port Washington on January 14 at West Bend West. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

