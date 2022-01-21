A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Burlington Catholic Central nabbed it to nudge past Jackson Living Word Lutheran 62-60 on January 21 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 12, Jackson Living Word Lutheran faced off against Delafield St John’s Northwestern Military and Burlington Catholic Central took on Racine Lutheran on January 14 at Burlington Catholic Central High School. Click here for a recap

