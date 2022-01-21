Yes, Union Grove looked superb in beating Salem Westosha Central, but no autographs please after its 62-39 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 21.

Union Grove’s offense took charge to a 62-39 lead over Salem Westosha Central at the half.

The Broncos opened with a 36-16 advantage over the Falcons through the first half.

In recent action on January 15, Union Grove faced off against Racine Lutheran and Salem Westosha Central took on Lake Geneva Badger on January 14 at Salem Westosha Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.