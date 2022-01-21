Shorewood offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Cudahy with an all-around effort during this 57-14 victory on January 21 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 14, Shorewood faced off against Milwaukee Pius XI and Cudahy took on Waukesha South on January 11 at Waukesha South High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.