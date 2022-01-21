Playing with a winning hand, Brown Deer trumped Milwaukee Lutheran 62-48 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 21.

In recent action on January 8, Brown Deer faced off against Whitefish Bay Dominican and Milwaukee Lutheran took on Greenfield Whitnall on January 14 at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. For more, click here.

