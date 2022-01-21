Hartland Arrowhead swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Muskego 59-37 on January 21 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 14, Hartland Arrowhead faced off against Oconomowoc and Muskego took on Wales Kettle Moraine on January 13 at Muskego High School. For more, click here.

