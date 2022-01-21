Yes, New Berlin Eisenhower looked superb in beating Greendale, but no autographs please after its 58-31 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 21.

In recent action on January 14, Greendale faced off against Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran and New Berlin Eisenhower took on Milwaukee Riverside University on January 12 at New Berlin Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.

