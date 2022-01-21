With little to no wiggle room, Milwaukee Pius XI nosed past Village of Pewaukee 59-53 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 14, Milwaukee Pius XI faced off against Shorewood and Village of Pewaukee took on New Berlin West on January 14 at Village of Pewaukee High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Popes kept a 49-42 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

The first half gave Milwaukee Pius XI a 27-20 lead over Village of Pewaukee Pewaukee.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.