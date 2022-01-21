Brookfield East swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Wauwatosa East 61-30 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on January 21.

In recent action on January 11, Brookfield East faced off against Wauwatosa West and Wauwatosa East took on Menomonee Falls on January 14 at Wauwatosa East High School. Click here for a recap

