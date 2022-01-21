Saddled up and ready to go, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran spurred past Ripon 71-56 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

The Chargers’ offense breathed fire to a 71-56 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran jumped in front of Ripon 37-31 to begin the second half.

