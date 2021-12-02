Howards Grove awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 43-23 win over Manitowoc Lutheran in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 2.

Howards Grove’s offense jumped on top to a 43-23 lead over Manitowoc Lutheran at the half.

The start wasn’t the problem for the Lancers, who began with a 16-15 edge over the Tigers through the end of the first half.

