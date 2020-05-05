Here is your opportunity to own a home in Carriage Hills Subdivision with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths AND located in Gifford School District! This home boasts newer flooring, vanities, hot water heater, water softener and oven. Move in soon and be able to enjoy the spacious deck and fenced back yard for outdoor activities. Located near arterial roads allows for easy access to the interstate. Don’t miss the opportunity to make new memories in this great home.

Features Single Family

Total # of Rooms: 7Garage Size: 2.0
Garage Type: AttachedProperty Type: Subdivision
Body of Water:Waterfront/Access:
Subdivision: Carriage HillsTotal Est Sq Ft: 1,882
Est Year Built: 1986Lot Size:
Est Acreage: 0.19School District: Racine
High School: ParkMiddle School: Gifford K-8
Elementary School: Gifford K-8Taxes: $3,209
Tax Year: 2019Zoning: Res
Floor LevelLowerMainUpperRoom Dimen’s
2nd Bedroom   11 x 9
Master Bedroom   14 x 11
Bath #1   0 x 0
Bath #2   0 x 0
Living/Great Rm   21 x 14
3rd Bedroom   15 x 10
4th Bedroom   15 x 9
Family Room   13 x 12
Kitchen   11 x 9

For more information, contact:

Colette Broadway
Mobile: (262) 939-2198 
Work: (262) 637-9801 
cbroadway@firstweber.com