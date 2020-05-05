Here is your opportunity to own a home in Carriage Hills Subdivision with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths AND located in Gifford School District! This home boasts newer flooring, vanities, hot water heater, water softener and oven. Move in soon and be able to enjoy the spacious deck and fenced back yard for outdoor activities. Located near arterial roads allows for easy access to the interstate. Don’t miss the opportunity to make new memories in this great home.









Features Single Family

Total # of Rooms: 7 Garage Size: 2.0 Garage Type: Attached Property Type: Subdivision Body of Water: Waterfront/Access: Subdivision: Carriage Hills Total Est Sq Ft: 1,882 Est Year Built: 1986 Lot Size: Est Acreage: 0.19 School District: Racine High School: Park Middle School: Gifford K-8 Elementary School: Gifford K-8 Taxes: $3,209 Tax Year: 2019 Zoning: Res

Floor Level Lower Main Upper Room Dimen’s 2nd Bedroom • 11 x 9 Master Bedroom • 14 x 11 Bath #1 • 0 x 0 Bath #2 • 0 x 0 Living/Great Rm • 21 x 14 3rd Bedroom • 15 x 10 Living/Great Rm • 21 x 14 4th Bedroom • 15 x 9 Family Room • 13 x 12 Kitchen • 11 x 9

