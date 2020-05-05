Here is your opportunity to own a home in Carriage Hills Subdivision with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths AND located in Gifford School District! This home boasts newer flooring, vanities, hot water heater, water softener and oven. Move in soon and be able to enjoy the spacious deck and fenced back yard for outdoor activities. Located near arterial roads allows for easy access to the interstate. Don’t miss the opportunity to make new memories in this great home.
Features Single Family
|Total # of Rooms: 7
|Garage Size: 2.0
|Garage Type: Attached
|Property Type: Subdivision
|Body of Water:
|Waterfront/Access:
|Subdivision: Carriage Hills
|Total Est Sq Ft: 1,882
|Est Year Built: 1986
|Lot Size:
|Est Acreage: 0.19
|School District: Racine
|High School: Park
|Middle School: Gifford K-8
|Elementary School: Gifford K-8
|Taxes: $3,209
|Tax Year: 2019
|Zoning: Res
|Floor Level
|Lower
|Main
|Upper
|Room Dimen’s
|2nd Bedroom
|•
|11 x 9
|Master Bedroom
|•
|14 x 11
|Bath #1
|•
|0 x 0
|Bath #2
|•
|0 x 0
|Living/Great Rm
|•
|21 x 14
|3rd Bedroom
|•
|15 x 10
|Living/Great Rm
|•
|21 x 14
|4th Bedroom
|•
|15 x 9
|Family Room
|•
|13 x 12
|Kitchen
|•
|11 x 9
For more information, contact:
Colette Broadway Mobile: (262) 939-2198 Work: (262) 637-9801 cbroadway@firstweber.com