It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Racine William Horlick’s 55-0 beating of Milwaukee Morse-Marshall during this Wisconsin football game.

The third quarter gave the Rebels a 42-0 lead over the Eagles.

Racine William Horlick fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at Milwaukee Morse-Marshall’s expense.

The first quarter gave Racine William Horlick a 21-0 lead over Milwaukee Morse-Marshall.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.