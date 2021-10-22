A stalwart defense refused to yield as Oak Creek shutout Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South Co-Op 49-0 during this Wisconsin football game.

Recently on October 8 , Oak Creek squared up on Racine Case in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Oak Creek’s defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the fourth quarter.

Oak Creek’s force showed as it carried a 49-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knights’ offense jumped on top to a 35-0 lead over the TBD at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Knights a 28-0 lead over the TBD.

