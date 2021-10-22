Green Bay Port stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 56-14 win over Manitowoc Lincoln in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Green Bay Port’s determination showed as it carried a 49-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates’ offense jumped on top to a 35-14 lead over the Ships at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Pirates a 28-14 lead over the Ships.

Recently on October 9 , Manitowoc Lincoln squared up on Green Bay Notre Dame in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

