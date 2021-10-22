Mukwonago swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Janesville Craig 48-7 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Mukwonago’s might showed as it carried a 45-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Indians’ offense jumped on top to a 31-7 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Mukwonago moved in front of Janesville Craig 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

