A suffocating defensive performance helped Muskego blank Oconomowoc 35-0 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 22.

The Warriors’ might showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors’ offense stormed to a 21-0 lead over the Raccoons at the intermission.

The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Raccoons after the first quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Muskego faced off against Wales Kettle Moraine and Oconomowoc took on Waukesha North on October 8 at Oconomowoc High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

