Hartford upended Kaukauna for a narrow 14-13 victory in Wisconsin high school football action on October 22.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the fourth quarter.

Hartford’s position showed as it carried a 14-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hartford’s offense darted to a 14-6 lead over Kaukauna at halftime.

The first quarter gave Hartford a 7-0 lead over Kaukauna.

