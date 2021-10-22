Impressive was a ready adjective for Slinger’s 24-3 throttling of Cedarburg at Cedarburg High on October 22 in Wisconsin football action.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

The Owls stomped on ahead of the Bulldogs 24-3 as the fourth quarter started.

Slinger drew first blood by forging a 21-3 margin over Cedarburg after the first quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Cedarburg faced off against Mequon Homestead and Slinger took on West Bend West on October 8 at Slinger High School.

