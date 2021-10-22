Union Grove notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Waukesha West 35-21 during this Wisconsin football game.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Broncos and the Wolverines locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 14-7.

The Broncos opened with a 14-7 advantage over the Wolverines through the first quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Union Grove faced off against Lake Geneva Badger and Waukesha West took on Waukesha South on October 8 at Waukesha South High School. For more, click here.

