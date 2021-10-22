Waterford broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Burlington 14-7 during this Wisconsin football game.

In recent action on October 8, Waterford faced off against Delavan-Darien and Burlington took on Wilmot on October 8 at Burlington High School. For more, click here.

Waterford’s kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 7-0 scoring edge over Burlington.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Waterford and Burlington locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Wolverines’ offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over the Demons at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

