Wales Kettle Moraine dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 17-6 win over Racine William Horlick in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

Wales Kettle Moraine opened a modest 17-6 gap over Racine William Horlick at halftime.

Racine William Horlick started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Wales Kettle Moraine at the end of the first quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Racine William Horlick faced off against Kenosha Indian Trail High School and and Wales Kettle Moraine took on Muskego on October 8 at Muskego High School.

