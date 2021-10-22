Mequon Homestead handled Brookfield Central 28-7 in an impressive showing for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 22.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

Brookfield Central constructed a bold start that built a 7-6 gap on Mequon Homestead heading into the locker room.

In recent action on October 8, Mequon Homestead faced off against Cedarburg and Brookfield Central took on Germantown on October 8 at Germantown High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.