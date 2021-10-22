Impressive was a ready adjective for Glendale Nicolet’s 48-6 throttling of Milwaukee Rufus King in Wisconsin high school football action on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Glendale Nicolet squared up on West Bend East in a football game .

Glendale Nicolet’s defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and final quarters.

The Knights’ command showed as they carried a 48-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knights opened with a 35-0 advantage over the Generals through the first quarter.

