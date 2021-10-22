Playing with a winning hand, Wauwatosa West trumped Brookfield East 48-28 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 22.

Wauwatosa West’s position showed as it carried a 22-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wauwatosa West kept a 22-8 intermission margin at Brookfield East’s expense.

Wauwatosa West darted in front of Brookfield East 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Wauwatosa West faced off against Village of Pewaukee and Brookfield East took on Milwaukee Marquette University on October 8 at Brookfield East High School. For a full recap, click here.

