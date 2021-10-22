Germantown offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Milwaukee Ronald Reagan with an all-around effort during this 54-16 victory during this Wisconsin football game.

No points meant no hope for the Huskies as they could not cut into their deficit in the second and fourth quarters.

Germantown’s command showed as it carried a 54-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Germantown opened with a 47-8 advantage over Milwaukee Ronald Reagan through the first quarter.

