Greendale grabbed a 17-7 victory at the expense of Mcfarland in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 22.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the first and final quarters.

Greendale’s offense moved to a 17-7 lead over Mcfarland at the intermission.

