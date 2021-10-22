Monroe edged Greenfield Whitnall in a close 28-21 encounter in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 22.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 28-21 final-quarter tie.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Monroe moved in front of Greenfield Whitnall 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.