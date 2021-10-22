Greendale Martin Luther wouldn’t go away, but Jefferson’s early lead eventually stood up for a 21-20 verdict in on October 22 in Wisconsin football action.

Greendale Martin Luther fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Jefferson would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Jefferson’s offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Greendale Martin Luther at the intermission.

The Eagles opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Greendale Martin Luther squared up on Racine St Catherine’s in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

