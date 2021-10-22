A vice-like defensive effort helped New Berlin Eisenhower squeeze Fort Atkinson 10-0 in a shutout effort in Wisconsin high school football action on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , New Berlin Eisenhower squared up on Milwaukee Lutheran in a football game . Click here for a recap

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Lions fought to a 10-0 halftime margin at the Blackhawks’ expense.

