Village of Pewaukee Pewaukee’s defense throttled Grafton, resulting in a shutout win 21-0 during this Wisconsin football game.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave Village of Pewaukee a 7-0 lead over Grafton.

Recently on October 8 , Village of Pewaukee squared up on Wauwatosa West in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.