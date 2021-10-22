It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Port Washington wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 26-19 over Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran on October 22 in Wisconsin football.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 8-8 fourth quarter.

The Pirates’ influence showed as they carried an 18-11 lead into the fourth quarter.

Port Washington’s offense darted to a 12-3 lead over Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

