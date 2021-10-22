Whitefish Bay offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling New Berlin West with an all-around effort during this 36-6 victory during this Wisconsin football game.

In recent action on October 7, Whitefish Bay faced off against Hartford and New Berlin West took on Milwaukee Pius XI on October 8 at New Berlin West High School. For a full recap, click here.

Whitefish Bay’s might showed as it carried a 29-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Whitefish Bay’s offense moved to a 14-6 lead over New Berlin West at halftime.

Whitefish Bay opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Berlin West through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.