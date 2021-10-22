This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lake Mills could edge Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28-27 in Wisconsin high school football on October 22.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the L-Cats, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 first overtime period, too.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the L-Cats and the Chargers locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran came from behind to grab the advantage 14-7 at intermission over Lake Mills.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Lake Mills as the first quarter ended.

