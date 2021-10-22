Waukesha Catholic Memorial controlled the action to earn a strong 42-6 win against Kiel in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s offense breathed fire to a 42-0 lead over Kiel at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Crusaders a 7-0 lead over the Raiders.

Recently on October 8 , Waukesha Catholic Memorial squared up on Wauwatosa East in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.