Wrightstown charged Racine St. Catherine’s and collected a 40-20 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 22.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 20-12 lead over the Angels.

