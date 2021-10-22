Hartland Lake Country Lutheran unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over New Holstein in a 44-0 shutout during this Wisconsin football game.

The Lightning remained on top of the Huskies through a scoreless second and third quarters.

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran drew first blood by forging a 38-0 margin over New Holstein after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.