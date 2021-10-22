Campbellsport’s river of points eventually washed away University School of Milwaukee in a 43-16 offensive cavalcade for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 22.

The Cougars’ power showed as they carried a 43-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

Campbellsport’s offense stormed to a 35-8 lead over University School of Milwaukee at halftime.

Campbellsport drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over University School of Milwaukee after the first quarter.

