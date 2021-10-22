It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Racine Lutheran’s 27-0 beating of Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran on October 22 in Wisconsin football.

Recently on October 8 , Racine Lutheran squared up on Kenosha St Joseph in a football game . Click here for a recap

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Racine Lutheran’s offense moved to a 13-0 lead over Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran at halftime.

