Muskego tipped and eventually toppled Greendale 51-36 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 17, Muskego faced off against Oconomowoc and Greendale took on Village of Pewaukee on December 17 at Village of Pewaukee High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.