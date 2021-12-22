Kenosha St. Joseph grabbed a 57-45 victory at the expense of Burlington Catholic Central during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 17, Burlington Catholic Central faced off against Somers Shoreland Lutheran and Kenosha St Joseph took on Wind Point The Prairie on December 17 at Wind Point The Prairie School. For more, click here.

