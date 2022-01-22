Hartland Lake Country Lutheran handled Grafton 78-43 in an impressive showing in Wisconsin boys basketball on January 22.

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran opened a monstrous 78-43 gap over Grafton at the intermission.

The Lightning moved in front of the Black Hawks 33-23 to begin the second half.

In recent action on January 14, Grafton faced off against Hartford and Hartland Lake Country Lutheran took on Waukesha South on January 15 at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.