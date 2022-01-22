The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Waukesha Catholic Memorial didn’t mind, dispatching West Allis Central 72-63 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High on January 22 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 14, Waukesha Catholic Memorial faced off against Waukesha West and West Allis Central took on Muskego on January 15 at Muskego High School. Click here for a recap

