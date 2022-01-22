Brookfield Central handed Franklin a tough 57-43 loss in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 17, Franklin faced off against Milwaukee Washington and Brookfield Central took on Racine William Horlick on January 15 at Brookfield Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.