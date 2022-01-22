Stretched out and finally snapped, Racine William Horlick put just enough pressure on Wind Point The Prairie to earn an 84-72 victory on January 22 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 15, Racine William Horlick faced off against Brookfield Central and Wind Point The Prairie took on Somers Shoreland Lutheran on January 11 at Somers Shoreland Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

