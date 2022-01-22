A tight-knit tilt turned in Salem Westosha Central’s direction just enough to squeeze past Waukesha West 67-63 in Wisconsin boys basketball on January 22.

Waukesha West climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 27-22 lead at halftime.

In recent action on January 15, Salem Westosha Central faced off against Village of Pewaukee and Waukesha West took on Waukesha Catholic Memorial on January 14 at Waukesha West High School. For a full recap, click here.

